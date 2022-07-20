AUBURN — A standing room only crowd filled the Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers Tuesday night as the City of Auburn promoted three firefighters and swore in three new firefighters to its ranks.
Friends and family of the firefighters were on hand for the Auburn Common Council meeting to be a part of the oath-of-office ceremony, which lasted longer than the actual council meeting.
The council had a light agenda with only two items up for discussion. The first was an amendment to the municipal code designating the Auburn Parks and Recreation Board as the governing body of the parks department.
The issue passed on second reading. The language change will allow the Parks and Recreation Department to apply for grants through the state for upcoming projects.
The second item, a resolution to lease with the option to buy property on Cardinal Court, was met with a quick request to table the issue, in lieu of an executive session to discuss the purchase of real property.
The request to table the issue was made by Councilwoman Natalie DeWitt. An executive session will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 2 before the next Auburn Common Council meeting.
The ordinance addressed the lease with the option to purchase property located at 901-927 Cardinal Court, located off of Grandstaff Drive. The land will be used for the expansion of the training grounds for the Auburn Fire Department.
The lease agreement listed in the ordinance was for the sum of $42,000 with an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2023, or upon the completion of the sale of the real estate for $108,000.
With the hiring of three new firefighters, Chief Mike VanZile said the department is currently fully staffed. The new firefighters include Riley Glover, Lane Douglas and Josh Geans.
Promotions included Gabe Creech to the rank of captain, Shane Jacobs to the rank of division chief and Paul White to the rank of lieutenant.
