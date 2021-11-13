GARRETT — This wasn’t your normal driver’s education type course.
On Nov. 2, 33 Garrett High School juniors and seniors in the heavy highway program got behind the controls of a Caterpillar skid steer as part of their certification process.
The training involved safety, pre- and post-operation checks, routine maintenance and operation of the machine.
The students are dual-enrolled with Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne. The Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District partnered with McCallister CAT and Ridge Inman to bring a skid steer to the high school as part of the certification process.
This training is unique; it’s a Caterpillar’s Level 1 certification, which has only been offered in one other high school in Indiana and is part of the heavy highway program at Ivy Tech Fort Wayne.
The heavy highway program is a state SEAL program, which is also rare for a high school to offer.
Garrett is one of only three high schools in the country offering the heavy highway program. All three are in Indiana and have partnered with Ivy Tech. The certification will be valuable for these students as they enter the job market.
