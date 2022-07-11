FORT WAYNE — The Electric Works project in Fort Wayne received another big win on Monday with an announcement that Steel Dynamics will be leasing office and collaboration space within the mixed-use innovation district.
Steel Dynamics’ plans include new collaboration and meeting spaces, as well as offices in the historic Building 19 at Electric Works, first built and occupied by General Electric in 1917.
The first phase of Electric Works is a $286 million public-private investment project involving 10 buildings encompassing about 700,000 square feet with one new building constructed. It will be home to office, retail/entertainment, innovation center, a public market/food hall, education, public/event, and health care space. After years of delay while developers tried to secure financing, the first phase got underway over a year ago and the developers have started Phase II on the north end. The grand opening for Phase I is set for the fall, although Fort Wayne Community Schools will be moving in this summer to its Amp Lab.
SDI is a Fortune 500 company that had record net sales of $18.4 billion in 2021. It was Business Weekly’s 2022 Manufacturer of the Year.
“Since our founding in 1993, our leadership team has been deeply committed to our community and to our people,” Mark D. Millett, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Steel Dynamics, said in the announcement. “At Electric Works, we will be part of a bold economic development initiative that provides the right place to attract and develop talent with the drive, innovation, and dedication that propels Steel Dynamics to the highest standard of operational and financial performance.”
Steel Dynamics’ steel fabrication business, New Millennium Building Systems, will be the primary occupant and will be adding new engineering technology positions and relocating existing positions from the company’s other locations throughout the United States. New Millennium Building Systems plans to occupy the new space in Q1 2023.
SDI has facilities located in Fort Wayne and Auburn and throughout the United States, and in Mexico. SDI produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck.
The company reports approximately 10,900 total employees and over 4,100 Indiana employees, as of the end of May.
“Electric Works has the amenities and a continuum of high-performance workplaces, for the sole entrepreneur up to the global world headquarters, to attract, retain, and develop innovative and growing companies like Steel Dynamics,” Jeff Kingsbury of Ancora Partners, the lead developer of Electric Works, said in the announcement. “Steel Dynamics is important to Fort Wayne and Indiana. We’re honored that Electric Works will help support their continued innovation and growth.”
