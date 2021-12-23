These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Dec. 9-16. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Justin W. Alford, Garrett, speeding, $171 (DC).
Benigno B. Armenta, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
Yazeed Mohamed Awa Awad, Kendallville, driving while suspended, $235 (DC).
Elizabeth G. Bell, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Kendrick P. Bell, Roseboro, North Carolina, prohibited from performing safety sensitive functions, $235 (ISP).
Ian P. Blossman, Covington, Louisiana, speeding, $163 (WPD).
Nicholas A. Boettger, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Cameron M. Caldwell, Garrett, use of telecommunications device, $170 (AUB).
Clay J. Carper, Waterloo, failure to dim bright lights, $165 (DC).
John S. Clark Jr., Quitman, Georgia, hunting deer by aid of bait, $171 (ICO).
Christopher Cox, Sallis, Mississippi, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Scott A. Davidson, Butler, driving while suspended, $258 (BPD).
Jack A. Gramling, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Ashley C. Griggs, Avilla, speeding, $171 (DC).
Nevaeh N. Hale, Battle Creek, Michigan, speeding, $171 (DC).
Alisha A. Harmon, Garrett, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Sharon M. Haver, Hamilton, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Adam B.C. Haynie, Auburn, no registration, $175 (DC).
Clorissa D. Iddings, Auburn, expired plates, $175 (AS).
Jay R. Jehl, Leo, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Keesha L. Flores Jimenez, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (DC).
Thomasina P. Keast, Battle Creek, Michigan, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Sherri L. Kee, Garrett, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Kara M. Keller, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (DC).
Gregory M. Kelty, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Mackenzie K. Kline, Garrett, false or fictitious registration, $175 (GPD).
Alex J. Lothamer, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Richard A. Mankins, Lower Salem, Ohio, no driver’s record of duty status, $235 (ISP); no seat belt in commercial vehicle, $160.50 (ISP).
Misty A. Matson, Waterloo, distracted driving, $196 (AUB).
Matthew D. McCosh, Ashley, speeding, $196 (BPD).
Brent N. McHenry, Waterloo, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Melinda D. Menefee, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jeffery J. Metcalf, Auburn, failure to stop at through highway, $171 (ISP).
Vicki C. Monroe, Kendallville, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Anthony B. Morgan, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Dana S. Noble, Albion, no license when required, $150 (AUB).
Steven A. Pfeif, Garrett, no U-turns on freeway, $165 (ISP).
Brenda J. Ratliff, Fort Wayne, improper U-turn, $165 (ISP).
Anne M.R. Reisert, Scottsburg, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Kelsi J. Robinett, Montpelier, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
Joshua E. Slone, Auburn, use of telecommunications device, $171 (DC).
Bryan Williams, Indianapolis, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Christopher E. Wurzel, Butler, disregarding stop sign, $172 (DC).
Joshua L. Yoder, Hudson, Florida, disregarding lighted signal, $161.50 (ISP).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
