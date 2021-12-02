AUBURN — DeKalb County Judge Adam Squiller Tuesday sentenced a Butler man to four years behind bars for committing sexual acts against a child.
Nathaniel Behnke, 29, formerly of the 3200 block of C.R. 53, Butler, pleaded guilty to child seduction, a Level 3 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Squiller sentenced Behnke to six years in prison, with two years suspended and four years to serve. He was placed on probation for two years.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, Behnke touched a girl who was age 10-11 when he was age 28-29. The offense took place between July 23, 2019, and Dec. 2, 2020.
The girl told her mother and, when the mother asked Behnke about the matter, he said, “It’s true,” according to the affidavit.
During an interview at the Child Advocacy Center, the girl said Behnhke would rub her, the affidavit said.
When police spoke to Behnke, he estimsated the acts had taken place five times over the past year.
Behnke showed police a letter of apology he had written to the victim. In the letter, Behnke said he was proud that the girl had “said something” to her mother about what had happened and said, “What I did was illegal and a sin against God,” the affidavit said.
Behnke’s attorney, Marcia Linsky, asked that Squiller impose a wholly suspended sentence . She said Behnke has no criminal history, has been cooperative amd immediately acknowledged what he did. Linksy said Behnke voluntarily placed himself into counseling. She said he is employed and wants to financially take care of his family.
She said Behnke may be eligible for community corrections if it imposed as a term of probation.
DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner acknowledged that Behnke had “done some decent things in life.”
“But nonetheless, he has committed a sex offenses ... He committed a very serious crime,” she added.
Winebrenner noted that, as stated in a presentence report, Behnke committed the act more than once.
“It’s a sex crime. Sex criminals go to the DOC,” she said, adding that it would be “unreasonable for Behnke not to to prison.
When asked by Squiller what he had to say, Behnke said, “There’s nothing I can say to justify what I did.”
As aggravating factors, Squiller found that Behnke was a a position of trust when he committed the offense and that his conduct was repetitive.
As mitigating factors, Squiller noted Behnke has no criminal history, may respond positively to probation, had accepted responsibility for his actions and was remorseful.
“Doing what your attorney has asked would diminish the seriousness of the offense,” Squiller said of Linksy’s request for a suspended sentence
Squiller ordered that Behnke be taken into custody following the sentencing hearing.
