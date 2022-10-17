One driver arrested after Waterloo crash

WATERLOO — A Wolcottville man was arrested following a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 8:19 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Center and Walnut streets in Waterloo.
Brandon Randol, 48, of Wolcottville, has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Waterloo Town Marshal Jay Oberholtzer said. Randol was taken to the DeKalb County Jail for incarceration.
According to a police report by Officer Janet Brady, Randol, driving a 2016 Subaru Forester west on Walnut through the Center Street intersection, did not see a stop sign, and struck a 2006 Ford Explorer, driven by Angela M. Sparkman, 50, of Auburn, that was traveling south on Center Street.
The impact caused the Sparkman vehicle to struck a traffic sign. Randol’s vehicle caused damage to a yard in the 600 block of South Center Street, police said.
Sparkman suffered a cut lip and a small scrape to her hand, and complained of hand and arm pain. Randol refused medical treatment, police said.
