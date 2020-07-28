FORT WAYNE — Julie Vose of Auburn has joined the staff of BrightStar Senior Living of Fort Wayne as its new community sales director.
“I am thrilled to have this opportunity to introduce BrightStar Senior Living to the local community,” Vose said. “I have served in the senior living industry since 2006 and am very excited to share my expertise in educating seniors and families about their care and living options.
“Sometimes matching healthcare needs and options becomes difficult to navigate, I’m here to help. I look forward to networking with familiar referral sources and developing new connections as we look for opportunities to help one another and seniors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.