AUBURN — The city of Auburn’s residential sidewalk replacement program continues to show success as residents continue to step forward to take advantage of the program.
On second reading Tuesday night, the Auburn City Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution allowing for the reimbursement of funds to residents who have taken part in the program.
Mayor Mike Ley said the resolution came about after a donation was made to the city in January to help support the program. An anonymous donor gave the city $50,000 toward the program.
Ley said by the time it was decided how to subsidize residents wishing to replace the sidewalk in front of their home, work had already begun and residents had paid their money.
“We felt that in fairness, let’s back up and give it to anyone who has already taken part in the program,” Ley said of the subsidy.
He said some of the residents who had already paid for their sidewalk passed on the offer allowing the city to help additional residents.
The city’s program replaces residential sidewalks at $12 a linear foot of concrete, which represents a savings of up to 75%.
Ley described the success of the program as a “good crazy.”
In its first two months of 2020, city crews replaced 21 homeowners’ sidewalks and had a waiting list going into 2021. He estimates that around 4,400 linear feet of sidewalks have been replaced within the community.
“We have heard so many positive comments about the program from the community,” Ley said. “They are buying into it.”
In talking with constituents on the campaign trail prior to being elected, Ley said one of the things that was brought up consistently was the quality of sidewalks within the community.
He said many of the residents he spoke with believed sidewalks were as important as other infrastructure within the city.
Upon taking office, a survey of all the sidewalks in town was taken rating them good, fair and bad. Those sidewalks rated bad or fair are the ones being targeted by the program. They are also eligible for a subsidy through the $50,000 gift to the community.
“Our goal is to make Auburn one of the most walkable cities in the state,” he said.
During Tuesday night’s meeting, the board approved the purchase of property at 116 W. 5th St. on first reading. The potential use of the land would be for additional parking close to downtown.
Also on first reading, the council approved an ordinance fixing the salaries for elected officers of the city for 2022.
The 3% raise is in line with what city employees will see in 2022 as presented in the 2022 budget. The mayor will receive $2,961 bi-weekly, clerk-treasurer $2,935.50 bi-weekly and council members $219.39 bi-weekly.
The only no vote on the issue came from council member Michael Walter who believes raises should only be given to elected officials at election time as stated for congress in the U.S. Constitution.
Despite the no vote, Walter said he would be happy to accept the raise.
In closing Tuesday night, Mayor Ley said everyone he talked with during the ACD Festival weekend raved about the quality of Auburn’s downtown.
“I think the ACD Festival had another successful event,” he said. “I heard numerous comments about how nice Auburn was and how they look forward to coming to Auburn.”
A budget hearing for the city’s 2022 budget will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.
