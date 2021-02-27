Today
9 a.m. — Local legislators will meet with constituents in the DeKalb High School auditorium at 3424 C.R. 427, Waterloo. Sens. Susan Glick, R-LaGrange, and Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, along with Landon Porter representing U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, will share updates. Admission is free and open to the public. People attending should enter door No. 25. Masks will be required, and all seating will be socially distanced. Baron Television will broadcast the event on Auburn Essential Services’ Your Community Network.
4-10 p.m. — We Love Auburn Month Pub Crawl. Pub stops will be at Auburn Brewing Company, Mad Anthony’s Taproom, Auburn Moose Lodge, The Italian Grille, White Oak Wine Cafe, Mimi’s Retreat and Four Crowns. For more, send email to information@auburnmainstreet.org.
5 p.m. — Garrett Eagles slider dinner with music by Jeremy and Rod at 5:30 p.m. A $5 drawing will also be held at 6 p.m. The meal includes a variety of sliders, baked beans, cole slaw and brownies for $7. The Eagles home is located at 220 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
Friday, March 5
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Saturday, March 6
7-10 a.m. — Auburn Kiwanis annual pancake breakfast, drive-through only, Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St. A breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage will be served for a freewill offering.
Tuesday, March 9
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, meeting at the First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave. The group is sponsored by the Peggy F. Murphy Grief Center.
Friday, March 12
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Saturday, March 13
4-7 p.m. — St. Patrick’s Day meal of corned beef and cabbage, for freewill donations; Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68.
Tuesday, March 23
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, meeting at the First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave. The group is sponsored by the Peggy F. Murphy Grief Center.
