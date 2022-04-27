WATERLOO — DeKalb High School will present its spring musical, “Big Fish,” this weekend.
Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the film directed by Tim Burton, “Big Fish” tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman, and revolves around the relationship between Edward and his adult son, Will, who looks for what is behind his father’s tall stories.
According to a synopsis of the show, Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him, most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales.
“It’s an amazing story,” said teacher Jed Freels of the DeKalb High School Theater Department, who directs the production.
“In the end, it’s about family and the importance of family. It reinforces how important family is and what it means to be supportive in a family.”
The production has a cast of 34, a tech crew of 14, and a production staff of 45. An orchestra of 18 people is directed by Josh Doublestein.
Freels said the student-driven show features a revolving set with multiple pieces and fluid scene changes that take place before the audience’s eyes.
Shows will be presented Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $8 and are available from the school, at the door and online at showtix4u.com/event-details/63106. Freels said the online ticketing service allows customers to select specific seats from a seating plan.
Freels said he and those involved with the show are excited to show what is happening in theater arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.