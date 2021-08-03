AUBURN — As the county commissioners continue to work on a solar ordinance, the DeKalb County Council took a request for an abatement from Auburn Renewables under advisement until September.
Rudi Eidam, agent for the Sweitzer Family office that is listed as the applicant for Auburn Renewables project, was on hand at Monday’s council meeting to answer questions on the project.
Council President Rick Ring said abatements for solar fields are becoming common in counties with solar farm projects. He said it would probably be appropriate to offer an economic development agreement with Auburn Renewables.
“Similar things are being done in Randolph and White counties,” he said. “We need to pause for 30 days, to look at other economic development agreements in other counties. We need to take a moment and look at this to make sure we are doing it fairly for other projects that are coming.”
Ring said there wasn’t an issue with the pause, because the commissioners are still working to finalize their ordinance.
Eidam came to the county for the abatement because the 55-acre project is actually located outside of the city’s boundaries. It is located within the city’s Extra Territorial Jurisdiction. The jurisdiction allows the city to plan for an area up to 2 miles outside of its boundaries.
The county has the final say over abatements, because the land lies outside of the city’s boundaries.
The Auburn Renewables Solar Array project will be located along the west side of Interstate 69, bordered by C.R. 19 on the west, and south of the Scot Industries plant on C.R. 48.
Eidam said in an earlier city meeting that Auburn Renewables wants to deliver a long-lasting and safe project.
The project’s solar panels will produce 11.25 megawatts of alternating current, which will be sold to the city-owned Auburn Electric utility.
During the city’s board of zoning appeals and plan commission meeting, Rob Higgins of Auburn Electric said the city will not pay more for the solar energy than the prices it pays to any other wholesale provider.
Eidam said he is hoping this project is a springboard for other projects in the county.
“I have looked at some of these (economic development agreements). They are great things that spur future development,” he said.
While drafting the county’s solar ordinance over the next two months, the commissioners will host four more meetings on the topic. The first will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the second floor of the courthouse. A second meeting will be Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. at Eastside High School. The third will be at a to be determined location Sept. 15, and the final during the Sept. 27 commissioners meeting.
DeKalb County Commissioners President Bill Hartman said the county’s ordinance will be a combination of all the things that have been successful.
The Auburn Renewables solar farm will become the largest of its kind in DeKalb County, but perhaps not for long. Unofficial reports say a developer is leasing land for a solar development of 1,600 acres south of Butler. No formal application has been filed with DeKalb County planning officials.
