AUBURN — An Auburn man was arrested Tuesday morning and now faces criminal charges after a traffic investigation and fleeing, turned into a physical confrontation with Indiana State Police Troopers.
ISP Master Trooper Tim Myers who was patrolling in the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 witnessed a Chrysler 300 traveling at a high rate of speed in excess of 100 mph.
The vehicle, driven by Anthony Lamm, 19, of Auburn was traveling southbound on Interstate 69 when he exited the highway at the Auburn 329 mile marker heading east on S.R. 8.
Trooper Myers quickly located Lamm's vehicle abandoned in the Cracker Barrel parking lot located just south of the exit. A witness said they saw the driver run toward the Marathon gas station next to the restaurant.
Myers observed Lamm in the parking lot of the gas station where he confronted Lamm along with Trooper Ben Kirk. As the troopers attempted to take Lamm into custody, he alleged to have become physically resistant and combative with troopers. During the altercation, Trooper Myers fell on the ice and sustained injury to his leg.
An Auburn police officer arriving to assist the troopers was able to effectively employ a Taser on Lamm, at which time they were able to get him handcuffed and under control.
Lamm was transported in custody to the Parkview DeKalb Hospital for medical clearance prior to being transported to the DeKalb County Jail. Once at the jail Lamm was booked into custody on related misdemeanor criminal charges for resisting law enforcement resulting in bodily injury and reckless driving.
Trooper Myers was also transported from the scene to Parkview DeKalb Hospital, where he received medical evaluation and treatment for injuries sustained to his leg and then subsequently released.
Assisting at the scene were several troopers from the Fort Wayne Post, Auburn Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Angola Police Department and Jeff's Towing.
