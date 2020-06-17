AUBURN — “Enjoy the Outdoors,” an exhibit of 20 decorated wooden garden potting benches, is now underway in downtown Auburn.
Local and regional artists turned the benches into colorful displays for the 11th outdoor art exhibit sponsored by the Downtown Auburn Business Association and Auburn Main Street organization.
The benches will be on display until Sept. 17, when they will be auction at a fundraising dinner, with proceeds split between each artist and DABA. Cash awards to artists also will be presented to artists.
The benches were made by carpenters Craig Presley and Chase Harker of 4 Quarter Wood Products at Pleasant Lake.
