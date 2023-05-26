AUBURN — DeKalb LEADS, a premier leadership development program in northeast Indiana, celebrated the graduation of its season 3 cohort.
The graduation ceremony took place on May 11 at Kruse Plaza, in conjunction with the highly anticipated Leadercast Northeast Indiana Conference.
DeKalb LEADS is a transformative 10-month program designed to empower participants with comprehensive knowledge about critical issues affecting the community while honing their leadership skills through coaching and practical applications. The program serves as a catalyst for personal and professional growth, challenging participants to become influential community champions who foster positive change.
The season 3 group, consisting of 10 outstanding individuals, completed a rigorous curriculum that included deep dives into important community topics and self-reflection exercises using research-based tools such as “CliftonStrengths” and the “6 Types of Working Genius.” These assessments provided participants with valuable insights into their leadership strengths and growth opportunities.
“We are incredibly proud of the season 3 cohort for their engagement, commitment, and remarkable growth throughout the program,” said DeKalb LEADS facilitator Amy Neal. “They have not only developed essential leadership skills but have also embraced the mindset of putting the good of the community at the forefront of their decision-making.”
As the season 3 group celebrates graduation, DeKalb LEADS has announced that applications for season 4 are now open. The program invites individuals who are passionate about personal and community development to join the next cohort. Applications for season 4 close this Friday. Interested individuals can find all the necessary information and application materials on the Fortify LEADS website.
For more information or to request application materials, Neal at amy@fortifyleads.org or by calling 908-1782.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.