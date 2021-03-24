These tickets were paid in Butler City Court March 11-18. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
A notation in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Tharon J. Albright, Kendallville, expired plates, $150 (GPD).
Kelsey J. Armstrong, Ashley, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
Jamie A. Beasley, Chesterton, log book not current, $235 (ISP).
Stephanie J. Beauchemin, Edon, Ohio, disregarding stop sign, $210 (AUB); driving while suspended, $260 (AUB); no insurance, $310 (AUB); prohibited display of registration numbers, $175 (AUB).
Jakob M. Beining, Garrett, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Brooke A. Blaylock, Auburn, driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
Shelbey L. Brown, Peru, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Tracy D. Brown, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (DC).
Daniel J. Campbell, Butler, speeding, $175 (DC).
Cynthia M. Caywood, Auburn, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Larry L. Chevalier, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Demetrius D. Clark, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (ISP).
Eloise Cline, Litchfield, Michigan, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Amanda M. Coburn, Avilla, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jesse D. Collins, Churubusco, speeding, $175 (DC).
Chester Combs, Rome City, speeding, $150 (DC).
Camie L. Davis, Fort Wayne, false or fictitious plates, $150 (GPD).
Tracy L. Davis, Fort Wayne, permitting unauthorized driver to drive, $185 (GPD).
Homer Decker, Waterloo, no driver’s license, $140 (AS); open container violation, $171 (DC).
Champagne B. Douglas, Anderson, speeding, $196 (GPD).
Douglas L. Dowden, Butler, speeding, $171 (DC).
Lekiesha L. Elmore, Dandridge, Tennessee, speeding, $196 (DC).
Nickie L. Galligher, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (BPD).
Richard E. Gulmire, Vonore, Tennessee, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
Krista M. Haley, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Bradley R. Hamilton, Angola, following too closely, $171 (ISP).
Kathy G. Harris, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Lewis C. Hatch, Greenfield, speeding, $191 (ISP).
Joylynn Heathcoe, South Milford, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Esteban Hernandez, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC); no valid operator’s license when required, $150 (DC).
Darin R. James, Monroeville, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Blake E. Johnson, Ashley, wrong way on a one-way street, $165 (AS).
Vincent J. Kessler, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (DC).
Payton C. Knerr, Huntington, speeding, $165 (DC).
Samuel A. Knight, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Mariah A. Luna, Fort Wayne, window tint violation, $190 (DC).
Robert P. Mathias Jr., Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jaci R. Miller, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jerry B. Miller, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
Connie L. Mozena, Kendallville, speeding, $175 (DC).
Elizabeth A. Naragon, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Olivia G. Oberle, Pittsfield, Massachusetts, speeding, $171 (DC).
Lyhia M. Ogden, Auburn, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Nathaniel A. Perry, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Anthony D. Ray, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Joshua T. Calixte-Reed, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (AUB); driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
Elijah W. Reno, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Alyssa Renshaw, Butler, no valid driver’s license, $150 (WPD).
Brooke A. Robinson, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (ISP).
Joshua D. Lynn Rowe, Auburn, speeding, $171 (WPD).
Thomas M. Snyder, Angola, speeding, $171 (DC).
Dakota E. Steffes, Kendallville, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
Katelynn R. Stoner, Leo, no valid driver’s license, $150 (DC).
Steven M. Webb, Spencerville, speeding, $190 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
