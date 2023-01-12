Health officer reports COVID numbers
AUBURN — DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark S. Souder said one death and 32 COVID cases were reported for the week ending Jan. 6.
The death was a person over age 80, Souder reported.
There were one case between ages 0-10; three cases between ages 11-20; nine cases between ages 21-30; three cases between ages 31-40; four cases between ages 41-50; three cases between ages 51-60; three cases between 61-70; three cases between ages 71-80; and three cases among ages 81-90.
