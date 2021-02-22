AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents over the weekend, from Saturday through Monday.
The average of four cases per day matches a one-day total of four cases reported last Thursday. Daily reports have not been at such a low level since mid-August.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,850 since the start of the pandemic.
Monday’s new patients include one between birth and age 10; one between ages 11-20; one from 21-30 years of age; four between 31-40; none who are 41-50 years old; two who are 51-60; three who are 61-70; and none who are older than 70. Only two patients in the 91-100 age group have been diagnosed as positive since Jan. 8.
A total of 75 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department, although the Indiana Department of Health is reporting 77 deaths in the county.
Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers also continue to look very good, with low case counts and historically low positivity rates continuing over the weekend.
Statewide hospitalizations have fallen back to where they were in summer 2020, as continued improvement continues on that metric, too.
On Sunday and Monday, Indiana remained under 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 both days, logging 881 and 817 new cases, respectively.
Case counts were under 1,000 for four of the seven days last week and open this week on a low note.
The case counts came on 32,000 and 41,000 tests, respectively, resulting in one-day positivity rates of 2.72% and 2.01%, with the latter being a new single-day record low for the state.
The state looks for positivity to stay below 5% and Indiana has achieved that for two weeks straight, with the last single day over 5% coming back on Feb. 8.
The low cases, combined with high testing numbers and low positivity, show that COVID-19 has receded sharply across the state from two months ago, when Indiana was adding thousands of cases per day and positivity topped 15% for a stretch.
The state did log 35 deaths from COVID-19 on both Sunday and Monday, but none of those deaths occurred in the four-county area.
Total hospitalizations across the state have dropped to under 900 patients, sitting at 878 patients in Indiana hospitals.
That number is now below some localized high points during summer 2020. Hospitalizations topped 900 for about the first two weeks of August before falling back below and dropping throughout September, before the state saw its major surge starting in October and running through the end of 2020.
Hospitalizations hit their lowest marks of around 600 between June and September, so Indiana still has some room for improvement, but the numbers being seen now could be considered “normal” for what Indiana was experiencing at times outside of its spring 2020 and end-year 2020 surges.
The number of hospital patients in northeast Indiana has dropped to 78, firmly within what was normal for most of 2020 outside of some localized surges following Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and the end of the year.
Locally, counties saw very little COVID-19 activity over the two-day period.
Noble County had the most new cases logged over Sunday and Monday with 11, while Steuben County logged just five cases and LaGrange County two.
Positivity rates have fallen across the area except in DeKalb County, where it’s still hovering close to 10%.
