AUBURN — A large freight train derailment southeast of Auburn kept crews busy throughout the afternoon and evening Wednesday as they worked to clear the wreckage.
Around 11:11 a.m., Wednesday fire crews from Jackson Township and the Auburn fire departments were called to C.R. 46-A and C.R. 35 after an eastbound train had derailed.
According to a CSX statement, 12 cars derailed in the wreck, which were carrying 74 intermodal containers. During the process of the wreck the cars became unattached from the front of the train. The wreckage strewn box cars all over the track leaving a pile of twisted debris.
The 57-car train was headed from Bedford, Illinois to Port Newark, New Jersey.
Crews from CSX Railroad, along with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and a Parkview EMS ambulance also made the scene.
Auburn Fire Chief Michael VanZile said his crews inspected the scene for any hazmat issues as several cars were carrying hazardous materials. After an inspection of those cars, the Auburn and Jackson Township fire departments were released from the scene.
Crews from CSX Railroad remained on scene as they prepared to begin the process of removing the cars from the track. A maintenance crew from CSX was expected to be on scene Wednesday afternoon to begin the cleanup process.
County roads 37, 35, 31 and 29 were closed briefly during the wreckage until the remaining portion of the train was pulled back westbound.
No injuries were reported in the wreck.
