FORT WAYNE — Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has canceled two fall flights planned for Oct. 6 and 27.
After lengthy review and thorough consideration, the board of directors of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has decided to cancel the Honor Flights scheduled for the remainder of 2021 due to unforeseen logistical issues and continuing changing COVID protocols that preclude them from flying this fall. The board of directors did not see any opportunity to safely operate flights with the current (and predicted) continuing increases in infections and hospitalizations.
Veterans and guardians who were originally scheduled for the Oct. 6 Honor Flight from Fort Wayne will automatically be re-scheduled for the April 2022 Honor Flight.
Veterans and guardians who were originally scheduled for the Oct. 27 Honor Flight from Fort Wayne will automatically be re-scheduled for the May 2022 honor flight.
“It is disheartening that we’ve had to delay our flights for two full years, however, the safety of our veterans has always been and will continue to be the number one priority for Honor Flight. Until the pandemic declines, it is simply not prudent for Honor Fight to risk the health and safety of those we seek to honor,” said HFNEI President Dennis Covert.
Visit the website hfnei.org or Facebook for updates as they become available.
