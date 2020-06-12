GARRETT — The Garrett Public Library will be open to the public beginning Monday. Library hours will be Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Curbside service will be available by request Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Returns still should be placed in the library’s drop box.
Patrons are encouraged, but not required, to wear masks.
There will be no in-person programming. Meeting and study rooms will not be available for use.
The amount of time patrons can spend in the building and the number of people in the building will be limited.
“Thank you to the community for its support while we work together to get Indiana Back On Track,” library director Nicholas Stephan said.
