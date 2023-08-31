AUBURN — Joseph “Corky” Coker will serve as grand marshal of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival’s Parade of Classics Sept. 2.
Coker’s father, Harold, started Coker Tire in 1958. Despite being raised around the family tire business and collector cars, Coker grew up raising livestock on the family’s farm. He originally thought he wanted to become a veterinarian, but soon realized he was not quite the student it took to be successful in veterinary school.
Coker’s father asked him to take over the vintage tire portion of the family business and he soon discovered he loved the people and the cars in the collector car world. Coker started developing hos own ideas and goals and, over the years, put them into practice and began adding product lines and other businesses.
He acquired vintage tire molds from all over the world, negotiated licensing agreements and developed many new brands and Coker Tire grew to be the largest supplier of vintage and collector vehicle tires in the world.
Coker’s personal auto collection includes more than 150 collector cars and 100 antique motorcycles. He takes part annually in The Great Race — a timed speed distance endurance car event.
In 1998, he acquired Honest Charley, America’s first mail-order speed shop founded in 1948.
Coker was one of the founders of the Automotive Restoration Market Organization and was inducted into the ARMO Hall of Fame in 1998.
He has served numerous terms on the Specialty Equipment Market Association board of directors, became the association’s chairman in 2003, and was inducted into the SEMA Hall of Fame in 2008.
He is a recipient of the Boy Scouts of America Silver Beaver Award, was selected as the Chatanooga,Tennessee, Businessman of the Year in 1995 and Tennesee’s Business-Person of the Year by the Small Business Administration in 1996.
He has made numerous short-term mission trips and faith and family are extremely important in his life.
ACD Festival highlights Today Fall swap meet 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum, 2181 Rotunda Drive, Auburn. Free to spectators; $25 space rental. 16th annual Auburn Auction Doors open at 9 a.m., car and memorabilia auction begins at 11 a.m., Worldwide Auctioneers Headquarters, 5634 Opportunity Blvd., Auburn. Destination Auburn car corral, automotive swap meet and lifestyle vendors 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Worldwide Auctioneers Headquarters, 5634 Opportunity Blvd., Auburn. Outside events are free to spectators. Kick-off luncheon and celebration Noon, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, Willennar Hall. $20 per person. Tickets are required and can be purchased at the ACD Festival office or online at acdfestival.org. The 9th Street Experience Evening 9th Street near the Auburn Hotel, free. Auburn Cord Duesenberg Factory meet and greet 6-11 p.m., Auburn Moose Family Center, 10th and Main streets. Admission is free; food and drink available for purchase. Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum annual benefit and celebration 6-10 p.m., Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. $150 per person. For tickets, and more information, call 925-1444 or visit automobilemuseum.org/events/museum-programs.
