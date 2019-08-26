WATERLOO — Marching band season is right around the corner, and the Baron Brigade is right on schedule, according to director Shanna Lank.
The Baron Brigade will march in Saturday’s Parade of Classics through Auburn, just before 1 p.m., with contest season to start the following Saturday at Bluffton.
“I truly couldn’t be happier with the Brigade this season. Things have run incredibly smoothly,” Lank said. “When we came back for July, you could tell they were ready to get down to business.
“By the time we finished our nine days of camp, the amazing young ladies and gentlemen had dotted 50 charts and could play two-thirds of their show,” she said. “It was an intense nine days, but it certainly paid off.
“They are ahead of schedule, supporting one another incredibly well and doing what is asked at a high level.”
This year’s show theme is “Whisper Words of Wisdom,” taking its title from lyrics found in the Beatles’ song, “Let It Be,” which is one of the selections.
The meaning of the show, Lank explained, is to “live each day like it’s your last, love like you’ve never loved before, and dance like no one is watching!”
Comprised of 120 performers — 95 musicians and 25 guard members — the Brigade members are with each other every day, she noted. One objective is for personal growth.
“This is more than just band. This is more than learning how to play or perform,” Lank said. “This is learning how to become a person; how to care about those around you; how to be responsible for yourself, because your actions affect more than just you.”
When discussing goals, Lank said she wants the Baron Brigade to “perform each Saturday like it’s going to be your last performance. For several, they are just doing another season. For others, this is their last season, and for many others, it’s their first. They should enjoy each performance and perform like they aren’t going to be able to do it again.”
Lank describes the band program’s atmosphere as very positive.
“They’ve chosen to be positive. They’ve chosen to make sure everyone around is doing the best they can even when they are struggling,” she said. “They’ve chosen to commit to one another and do what is best for the marching family. There are really just positive vibes that are happening this season.
“Continual excitement and energy on the field makes it fun to work with them and rehearsals really enjoyable.”
This season’s show music was written by Alex Yoder, with Jon Bay writing the drill.
Drum majors are Erica Ellert, Lexis Day and Kyra Sells.
“Erica brings experience, understanding and is doing an outstanding job training the two new drum majors,” Lank said. “We really couldn’t function without her strong leadership. Lexis brings a great deal of new ideas that are exciting. Kyra brings an energy and enthusiasm that is refreshing for the Brigade.”
The Baron Brigade will host the DeKalb Invitational contest Sept. 14 and perform at Penn (Sept. 21), an undetermined invitational (Sept. 28), at Homestead (Oct. 5) and at East Noble (Oct. 26).
The Indiana State School Music Association regional contest is Oct. 19, with semi-state on Nov. 2 and state finals on Nov. 9.
“We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without our extended band family,” Lank said, citing the parents and volunteers who prepare food each Saturday, build props, load/unload and move equipment, drive, shine shoes, prepare uniforms, sew flags and support the band at shows.
Lank also offered thanks to sponsors for their donations and to the school corporation, faculty and staff for their support.
