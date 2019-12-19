WATERLOO — Joey Haupert, Dorian Underwood, Sophia Bell and Eva Hallman have been Crowned the 2019 SpotLight Night Champions.
SpotLight Night is DeKalb High School’s version of “America’s Got Talent.” Students submit audition files to a student selection committee. The 20-member committee, made up of students from all grade levels, then selects the top10 acts to perform at SpotLight Night.
This year, the selection committee expanded the contestant field of finalists to 11. Acts come from a wide range of students, from football players such as Jerry McNamara to tappers like Rebecca Miller. Contestants then refine and practice their acts for the finals.
On SpotLight night, the finalists share their talents. At the end of the talent presentations, in “Survivor” fashion, the contestants cast their votes, one by one, for the winner. Contestants can not vote for themselves, but must vote for a fellow contestant.
This years contestants were the previously mentioned Haupert, Underwood, Bell, Eva Hallman, McNamara and Miller, along with Madeline Steck, Lyndsi Read, Elijah Edwards, Lauren Woodcox, Meghan Kruse, Lydia Hallman, Adian Wissing and Dale Scalf.
“It is amazing to watch students come together from different areas and departments of the school to compete and share their talents at SpotLight Night,” said DeKalb High School fine arts director Jed Freels. “Some students were taking the stage for the very first time at SpotLight Night, and with the support of their peers, they are building the confidence they need to be successful at DeKalb High School and beyond.”
