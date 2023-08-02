RENO, Nev. — The DeKalb Central school district was recognized with a Green Bus Summit Award at the School Transportation News Expo in Reno, Nevada, recently.
The district received the award in the small public fleet category of 50-100 buses. The district purchased its first propane school bus in 2015 and now has 56 propane buses in its fleet. The other 10 are powered by gasoline.
The district’s former lead transportation technician and newly-named transportation co-director, Grant Treesh, spoke on the significance of the award, stating, “The Green Fleet Award for DeKalb Central School symbolizes the hard work and dedication from our transportation team and our commitment to our community for a greener tomorrow.”
