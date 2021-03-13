The “Change Your Clocks, Change Your Batteries” campaign encourages Americans to change their smoke alarm batteries when turning back clocks in the fall and ahead in the spring.
States throughout the nation will be turning their clocks forward Sunday. Many people will use the opportunity to change their home’s smoke alarm batteries as well, said the National Fire Protection Association.
Because working smoke alarms are a critical element of home fire safety, the NFPA supports any and all efforts to reinforce the importance of working batteries.
However, today’s smoke alarms are not all designed the same, making battery messaging more nuanced.
The NFPA is providing information to help make sure all smoke alarms have working batteries, accounting for the multiple types of smoke alarms on the market and their varying battery requirements:
• Smoke alarms with non-replaceable, 10-year batteries are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. If the alarm chirps, warning that the battery is low, an owner should replace the entire smoke alarm right away.
• Smoke alarms with any other type of battery need a new battery at least once a year. If that alarm chirps, warning the battery is low, replace the battery right away.
• When replacing a battery, follow manufacturer’s list of batteries on the back of the alarm or manufacturer’s instructions, which are specific to the batteries (brand and model) that must be used. The smoke alarm may not work properly if a different kind of battery is used.
