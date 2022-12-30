Corunna Town Board to meet in executive session
CORUNNA — The Corunna Town Board will hold a closed, executive session at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.
The meeting will take place at the Corunna Town Hall, 102 N. Bridge St. The meeting will include discussion of ordinances and job descriptions.
