AUBURN — The Into The Light Music Festival will be sponsored next month by the DeKalb County Suicide Awareness and Prevention Task Force.
Every year, organizations and individuals across the nation and around the world raise awareness of suicide during the month of September, which is nationally recognized as National Suicide Awareness Month.
National Suicide Prevention Week is recognized Sept. 8-14, and World Suicide Prevention Day will be observed Sept. 10. All around the nation, suicide prevention organizations will be conducting various prevention and awareness events.
Locally, the DeKalb County Suicide Awareness and Prevention Task Force has organized Into The Light, planned for Saturday, Sept. 7, from 2:30-9 p.m. at DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn.
This event will be filled with live music, raffles, food, kid-friendly activities, mental health and suicide prevention resources, with more activities to be announced soon.
Into The Light will showcase six bands: The Motor Folkers, Kerosec, The Illegals, The Kickbacks, ReKt, and Static Fly headlining. The evening will end with the musical talent of Megan Merrell and a candlelight vigil.
Shirts will be available for purchase through an online ordering system provided by Big Red at intothelight.itemorder.com/sale.
Lawn chairs and blankets are suggested for seating at the event. No dogs or alcohol will be permitted on the premises.
Organizers said Into the Light will be a welcoming, fun and comfortable event that is friendly to all ages and families.
A freewill offering at the gate will support DeKalb County Suicide Awareness and Prevention in community trainings and mental health scholarships being awarded in DeKalb County schools.
For more information, people may contact Angie Hathaway at 226-9173 and follow DeKalb Suicide Awareness Prevention on Facebook or the event, Into The Light.
