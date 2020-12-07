AUBURN — Ku Klux Klan recruiting leaflets in plastic baggies showed up in Auburn over the weekend, a local resident reported.
While on a run through Auburn on Sunday, the woman found two of the leaflets on First Street and two more on Cedar Street, she said. Each baggie contained a few small stones to weight it down.
Separately, the Auburn Police Department was notified about a similar leaflet found near Madison Street on the city’s north side, said Capt. Cory Heffelfinger.
The leaflets promoted a website for the American Christian Dixie Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.
Its website says the group is based in Tennessee, but was founded in Alabama in 2014 as a merger of three older groups from Missouri, Mississippi and North Carolina. The website said the group’s membership reaches as far north as Ohio.
Klan activity linked to Auburn was reported in August 2016, when Klan leaflets distributed in North Carolina carried a telephone number that traced back to a private mailbox in Auburn.
KKK activity in DeKalb County peaked during the 1990s when a Newville resident, the late Jeff Berry, organized his own wing of the Klan. Berry staged demonstrations on Auburn’s courthouse square and in other Indiana county seats. He later was convicted of holding television reporters hostage at his home following an interview.
A police source said organized Klan activities in DeKalb County ended when Berry went to prison in 2001. He was released in 2004 and died in 2013 in Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.