Extension Office plans spring break program
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Extension Office will host a spring break program, “Let’s Get Crafty,” about the basics of engineering and architecture using Minecraft.
Youth in grades 5-8 are invited to be at the the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 708 S. Union St., Auburn, from 10 a.m. to noon March 27, 29 and 31.
To register, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfkx66gKzvLo0E4phhkvsZj4oMCCYW-CN5nm6kjbnIwRaUyzg/viewform.
There are limited seats available.
For more information, contact the Extension Office at 925-2562 or email Effie Campbell at campb314@purdue.edu.
