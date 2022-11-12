AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council Tuesday approved an inter-local agreement for the Poka-Bache Connector Trail.
The 81-mile trail will connect Ouabache State Park in Bluffton to Pokagon State Park in Angola, passing through four counties.
The inter-local agreement, which already has been approved by the DeKalb County Commissioners, allows communities to coordinate efforts to complete the trail.
According to the resolution, the trail will, as and when it is completed, result in the enhancement of the northeast Indiana region by supporting the region’s health and wellness, spurring economic growth, improving access to the natural environment and attracting additional tourism.
According to a study by Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute that was commissioned by Fort Wayne Trails Inc., on behalf of the Poka-Bache Trail Coalition, the economic impact of the trail will be over $42 million with approximately 265 jobs supported.
It is projected that the remaining 38 miles of trail to be built will have an economic impact of over $136 million and will support 858 jobs in the region.
Jennifer Sharkey, who chairs the Poka-Bache Trail Coalition, said the inter-local agreement provides a means of promoting the trail as a regional organization for funding, rather than by individual communities.
She noted participating local units of government are not making any financial commitment, but that the agreement allows for regional coordination to access funding when it is available.
Council president Rick Ring said many grantors look at what kind of cooperation is taking place between different units.
Ring said trails are seen as an amenity in a community and also offer health benefits to those who use them.
Council member Amy Prosser voted against the resolution.
“We’re getting ready to discuss a wheel tax. It concerns me that we are spending a lot of state money on trails when I consistently hear that roads are an issue,” Prosser said in explaining her vote.
The council may re-open discussion on a wheel tax as a way to fund road work.
“I’d love for Indiana to look at why are we spending money on trails when we have needs on our roads,” Prosser said.
In other business Monday, the council approved additional appropriations of: $15,000 to the DeKalb County Coroner for autopsy, toxicology and forensic center fees; $15,000 to the DeKalb County Probation Department for juvenile detention; $24,000 to Central Communications for building and structure repair; $500 to community corrections for incentives from a Walmart grant and $1,176 for testing services; $150,000 from the American Rescue Plan Fund to the county commissioners for Sunny Meadows facilities evaluation and new building evaluation and $750,000 for volunteer fire department support.
The council also approved the transfer of $375,000 from the general fund to the rainy day fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.