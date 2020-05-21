￼AUBURN — Open For Business DeKalb, an online tool that enables local businesses and nonprofits across the county to communicate with customers, clients and donors for free in real time, has been launched a four local organizations.
The DeKalb Chamber Partnership, DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership, Visit DeKalb and Community Foundation DeKalb County joined in the project.
The tool was created by GIS Planning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as an interactive, mobile-responsive mapping directory for communities that ensures customers can find open restaurants, stores and services in their region at no charge.
Businesses can list themselves for free on Open For Business DeKalb (openforbusinessdekalb.com) to help residents find the businesses and services they need. Organizations and businesses can provide customized details including websites, services offered, modified hours, delivery or curbside pickup options, promotions and gift card stimulus programs. Residents can search for area businesses by categories, including grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, health facilities, hardware stores, pet stores and automotive shops, among others.
“Collaborating during times like these is what will make our community successful,” said Shannon Carpenter, executive director of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership. “We are proud to be working with our counterparts to offer this service for our businesses and our community.”
Open For Business DeKalb is a simple-to-use data tool, powered by Google Maps, using various “layers” for precise queries. Businesses and nonprofits are prompted to directly enter information on their current status, and the content is verified by the organization hosting the GIS tool. GIS Planning also added free map layers, including a COVID-19 case map updated daily by the New York Times, and a job-loss vulnerability index using recent employment data from Chmura.
Open For Business DeKalb currently features more than 30 organizations, helping residents discover delivery and curbside food options. That number is expected to rise quickly as businesses and nonprofits add their listings. All DeKalb County businesses and nonprofits are welcome to add themselves to the site. They do not have to be Chamber members. Adding a business or organization takes less than 5 minutes.
DeKalb County will continue to support local businesses and nonprofits in other ways, but there is nothing better than connecting residents with information that gets them the services they need, Carpenter said.
“Main Street businesses are truly the lifeblood of a community,” said Alissa Sklar, vice president of marketing for GIS Planning. “According to FEMA, up to 40% of small businesses never reopen after a major disaster. With ZoomBusiness, we want to help make sure the local restaurants, retailers and service providers that define local communities are still there to serve area residents when this pandemic is over.”
Following the COVID-19 recovery, data experts at GIS Planning forecast continued use of the directory to promote small and medium-sized businesses across North America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.