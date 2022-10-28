AUBURN — “It was a dark and stormy night,”… not just an opening line to a good book, but the real conditions found recently when individuals chose to spend the night outside in the elements to bring awareness to homelessness in the area.
Hearten House’s 5th annual One Night event brought together cardboard boxes, sleeping bags, tarps and other trappings to outfit The James Cultural Plaza in Auburn for an overnight event to raise money for the organization all while amplifying the conditions homeless individuals face. Volunteers, staff, residents, and other supporters participated in the fundraising event that included testimonials, sharing and music in addition to spending the night outside.
“We were cold and it was raining, but we are grateful,” said Marisa McKenzie, Hearten House’s executive director. In addition to awareness, the event raised more than $35,000 for the nonprofit.
“It was uncomfortable sleeping outside to say the least,” said Director of Development Angie Helms. “I woke up hungry, cold and my body hurt. I just wanted the comfort of my own home and my own bed. Thank you, God that I have never been homeless in my own personal life. In today’s world there are so many people and families who experience this on a daily basis. I can’t even imagine.”
Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission is a shelter providing restorative care for women experiencing a homeless crisis. Women may become residents of the program after experiencing homelessness, fleeing domestic abuse, or in need of a safe place to stay as they rebuild their lives.
Through programming, strategies and other resources, residents receive support from volunteers and staff members who work with these women to establish self-sufficiency. They may be recovering from trauma, addictions and destructive habits.
“Homeless individuals aren’t visible on the street corner so it’s easy to believe that it’s not a problem in our area,” McKenzie said. “The reality is there are hundreds of individuals sleeping on couches, sharing housing or living in dangerous situations. Housing insecurity creates a lot of problems and a cycle of poverty that is difficult to break free from.”
With One Night concluded, Hearten House turns its focus to its annual gala slated for February. Event details will soon be released and tickets will go on sale in December.
“We are so grateful for each donor, sponsor and participant that supports Hearten House,” McKenzie said. “We wouldn’t be able to help these women without the help of so many.”
To learn more about Hearten House, visit dciconline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.