Garrett native to perform at Blue Gate

SHIPSHEWANA — Garrett native Dan Miller has spent his career promoting the cowboy way of life.
As a rodeo announcer and television commentator, Miller promoted cowboys and western culture to a national audience for more than 30 years.
In 2005, Miller began a project that has touched thousands of people from around the world.
Miller, his daughter Hannah and Wendy Corr this year are celebrating 19 years of playing to audiences from around the globe, with their unique brand of music, humor, Western history and poetry.
They are bringing their Cowboy Music Revue — first-class western music and wholesome family entertainment — to the Blue Gate Theatre in Shipshewana on Friday, April 21. This is the group’s final stop on their 2023 “Home On the Range” tour, which has taken them to 30 different communities across the heartland of America.
“My Indiana roots run deep,” Miller said. “Both of my sisters still make their homes ‘Back Home In Indiana,’ so it’s always a thrill for me to come home and share my western music with my fellow Hoosiers.”
For the past 18 years, Miller’s group has performed in Cody six nights each week, from June through September, to almost 200,000 visitors from 70 different foreign countries. They have performed over 2,000 shows together — from east coast to west coast, from Minnesota to Mexico — and have delighted audiences with their tight harmonies and musical excellence.
For almost fifteen years, Miller and his group have been featured artists in Nashville on the popular television show, “Larry’s Country Diner.” USA Today, Cowboys and Indians magazine and television networks RFD-TV, ESPN, the Travel Channel and the Outdoor Channel have all featured the Cowboy Music Revue.
Miller’s circle of Nashville friends are fans, as well. Two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Barbara Mandrell said of her visit, “The highlight of our wonderful vacation in Cody, Wyoming was the evening we spent at Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Revue. It is truly a fantastic, thoroughly entertaining variety show!”
A familiar face and voice to those who follow professional rodeo, western music and the great outdoors, Miller has produced and hosted national telecasts on TNN, ESPN, GAC, RFD-TV and The Outdoor Channel. In 2015 he was awarded the Excellence in Broadcast Journalism Award by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA).
In recent years, the group has had the opportunity to take their show on the road, and have delighted audiences from coast to coast.
“We had a deluge of rave reviews, both at the concert and the next morning at our local church, from folks who were still enthralled by the show twelve hours later,” noted the president of Stage Alive in Culpeper, Virginia. “One of the most entertaining acts we have presented in several years.”
Appearing with Miller are Wendy Corr, who plays bass and sings lead and harmony vocals, and Miller’s daughter, Hannah May, who sings and plays fiddle and mandolin in the show.
The show begins at 7:00 p.m. at the Blue Gate Theatre in Shipshewana. Tickets are $24.95 per person, and can be purchased online at thebluegate.com/shipshewana/blue-gate-theatre/event/dan-millers-cowboy-music-revue.
