AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library is in the middle of the winter edition of their Read. Do. Explore. program, and there is still time to participate.
Read. Do. Explore. is a program dedicated to encourage reading, community engagement and learning. The program is offered twice a year, winter and summer, for six weeks at a time. There are various ways to participate ranging from reading to doing a random act of kindness.
“Every winter we try to offer some winter fun to the community with our Read. Do. Explore. Program.,” said programming supervisor Karen Nesius Roeger. “This year we’ve offered some outdoor options with the Stories Afoot in the parks, the Eckhart Athletic Quest, also in the parks which can be done anytime. On Saturday Feb. 5, we’ll be offering another Meander Minds, Meandering Feet program at Rieke Park, walking and talking about local poet Arthur Franklin Mapes.”
Read. Do. Explore. is for all ages, and every week, participants can select the prize book of their choosing to add to their home libraries. Additionally, any time participants meet their reading goal, research goal, “attend” a virtual program, utilize library resources, or do a random act of kindness, they are eligible to enter for the grand prize of their choosing. Prizes range from tickets to a Komets hockey game and gift cards to local restaurants and businesses to a Samsung Galaxy tablet.
Read. Do. Explore. runs through Feb. 13, and its ending coincides with The Bootlegger’s Ball at Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. The library and the museum have partnered together for this event since its inception in 2019.
Those who wish to get started with Read. Do. Explore. can do so by visiting epl.lib.in.us/rde or by talking to a staff member at the library. Read. Do. Explore will return this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.