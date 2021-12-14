AUBURN — The solar panels are in place and work continues on Auburn Renewables 55-acre solar field west of the city limits, as the DeKalb County Council continues to discuss a tax abatement for the project.
Auburn Renewables’ solar field off of C.R. 19 is being constructed by the Sweitzer Family Office and will provide 11.25 megawatts of alternating current to be sold to the city-owned Auburn Electric utility.
On Tuesday, the DeKalb County Council spent nearly a half hour discussing the tax abatement issue, before scheduling a public hearing to be held at the Jan. 11 council meeting. During the public hearing, comment will be open to the public for any discussion on the tax abatement before it is considered by the council.
The proposed 10-year tax abatement is 100% for the first year on real and personal property. After the first year, the county will receive 10% of the new taxes generated and then an additional 10% for the next eight years.
The county will also receive $245,475 in three equal payments as part of an economic development agreement to help make up for the lost tax revenue. That number is 45% of the total tax revenue — $544,500 — Auburn Renewables will save over the 10 years of the abatement.
Before scheduling the public hearing, the council had to designate the 55 acres as a blighted area, which allows the granting of the tax abatement.
Council president Rick Ring said the declaration of the area as a blighted area has to be done before the tax abatement can be considered.
Ring said offering tax abatements is something the county needs to continue to do to attract new business to the county.
He said his only stipulation is that the agreement be set up on a sliding scale to allow the county to collect a portion of the new taxes after the first year.
“We aren’t losing anything. We just aren’t getting it (tax revenue) as quick as we normally would,” Ring said.
The county has to grant the tax abatement because the project sits inside of the city’s Extra Territorial Jurisdiction.
Council member Eldonna King said during discussion that she still isn’t sure how she will vote on the abatement at the January meeting.
“I am having a difficult time giving a tax abatement for a company that will only have one employee,” she said.
She went on to say she believes the shift to solar energy within the county is a good thing.
After the lengthy discussion, both issues passed 6-1 with council member Amy Prosser voting against each one.
The project is set to come online in May 2022. The project is the first major solar installation in the county. The previous installations were all for personal use. Additional companies have shown interest in building solar installations in the eastern part of the county.
The council and commissioners approved its solar ordinance in November in preparation for those larger installations.
