AUBURN — Two petitions gained unanimous support from Auburn’s Plan Commission Tuesday.
First, Plan Commission members gave primary plat approval for the Speed subdivision, a two-lot commercial development on Ley Drive south of Rohm Drive east of Interstate 69 near the former Steak ‘N’ Shake property.
The lots are owned by OMD Holdings LLC of Fort Wayne. The northern lot encompasses 3.5 acres and the southern lot contains 5.268 acres. Ley Drive will be extended with a cul-de-sac south of Rohm Drive, according to documents on the City of Auburn’s website.
According to a staff report prepared by the Auburn Department of Building, Planning and Development, the property in question was originally part of the Duesenberg Center primary plat that was approved in 2007.
After more than 30 minutes of discussion, the Plan Commission approved a development plan for construction of a storage facility, filed by Kenneth Brown.
The building would be constructed at the southeast intersection of Auburn Drive and C.R. 46-A. Brown’s application indicates he plans to use the facility to store automobiles and recreational vehicles. Access will be from C.R. 46-A with an asphalt drive.
Renderings in the application file show overhead doors on the north and south sides of the 9,600-square-foot building. The south elevation shows a covered porch that partially wraps to the west side of the building.
The property is zoned neighborhood commercial district, which does not permit storage facility use. However, it was noted that on June 28, 2022, the Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals granted a use variance to allow the storage facility.
Under terms of that variance, no overnight parking of any recreational vehicles is allowed outside of the building. The variance also limited the application to the one proposed building. Any additional requests would require BZA approval.
The variance also limits hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and no employees beyond the owner of the business.
During the public hearing phase, nearby residents Robert Harper and Sara Gaff voiced objections over aesthetics with the residential character of the area.
“Several years ago, when this zoning was established, it may not have even been residential areas around it, but now that it is, I would like to hope we can do something to make sure it is more aesthetical to the surrounding area,” Harper said.
“I understand reality, and the reality is it’s a good piece of property and will be developed.”
Gaff said she knew nothing about the project until a couple of days ago. After BPD administrator Kellie Knauer outlined the procedures that were followed, including notifying adjacent property owners, posting the application and relevant materials on the City of Auburn’s website and publishing a legal notice of the hearing in The Star newspaper.
“What about notification in our utility bill? That I look at,” Gaff replied.
“It’s kind of water under the bridge at this point in time,” she continued. “My neighborhood is not real happy about this.
“Had it been an office building or like the new veterinary clinic on the other corner, that would have been fine, but a pole building in a residential neighborhood just isn’t an Auburn standard as far as I’m concerned.”
Both Harper and Gaff asked that some sort of screening or building design be conditions to blend more with the residential character.
Several Plan Commission members and City Attorney Erik Weber said imposing conditions are more appropriate at the BZA level.
“(The BZA is) where that kind of thing needs to be argued,” Finchum told Harper. “Here, it’s more does it meet the standards or not? Unfortunately, if (the BZA) approved it, I don’t know that we can do much.”
“The biggest issue is things like this should have been discussed back when the BZA meetings were being held,” Plan Commission president Don Myers said.
“It seems to me they’ve followed every legal issue that they’ve had to deal with,” Plan Commission member Mike Makarewich said of the applicant. “Everything from the city’s standpoint is proper at this point as far as the legality of what’s going on here.”
City Planner Jim Cadoret said screening is not required by the city’s unified development ordinance for this zoning.
“Can we require certain kinds of siding or outside buffer?” Plan Commission member Tom Smith asked.
“If you feel it’s a reasonable condition to do something with the building, as long as it’s reasonable, taking into account the neighborhood, that would not be unreasonable at all,” Cadoret said. “What they have submitted complies with the expectations were from the city.”
“Last month, we were presented with a spot zoning request,” Plan Commission member Christopher Lamm noted. “Unfortunately, it has made its way through the system and has gotten approved.
“At the end of the day, we’re held to the zoning that is currently approved and passed, and the due process has been measured.
“It’s been approved through every gate, which kind of puts us in a difficult situation of assessing it based on its merits where it’s zoned and what the application is.
“It’s a difficult precedent to set,” Lamm said.
“Who is to define reasonable?” Makarewich said. “I don’t think there’s architectural experts on this panel that would define what reasonable is.
“I think if we try to force any external, exterior requirements that are beyond the zoning would be legally challenged,” he continued. “Like you said Chris, we’re just in a tough spot where everything up to this point has been addressed.”
To Weber, Myers asked, “Would it be out of question or unusual for us to add architectural standards to things like the UDO in the future when situations like this arise?”
“You could put it in the UDO,” Weber replied. “That’s where it would really need to be.”
“Once the BZA says this can go there … to start putting conditions on the type of materials and things like that, I think that’s a slippery slope.
“Maybe, if the petitioner agrees to do some type of screening or something, that’s a possibility, but our obligation is really to follow the ordinances,” Weber said.
“Once the BZA decides, this body is here looking at the ordinances. Does it follow the ordinances? Does it have the right square footage? Does it have the right setbacks?
“Maybe screening or something, if they would agree to screening, but I don’t know about going too far on materials or how it should look.
“You really can’t get beyond what the ordinance allows. You want to stay within that as much as you can,” Weber continued. “Don’t get too far astray unless you’ve got some kind of mutual agreement.
“There’s limited things you can do other than follow the ordinance.”
