GARRETT — One person faces multiple charges following a shooting just before 2 a.m. in Garrett Saturday.
According to a news release posted to the Garrett Police Department's Facebook page, officers from the Garrett and the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of North Randolph Street at approximately 1:53 a.m. in reference to a shooting.
Police units arrived in the area and were able to initially locate four bullet holes in parked vehicles. No one was injured in the shooting.
The news release reads: "An investigation was started and it was determined that shots were fired from a vehicle and a suspect was developed."
Quanah Plowman, 26, of the 500 block of South Main Street, Avilla, faces preliminary charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; pointing a loaded firearm, a Level 6 felony; and two counts of criminal mischief, Class B misdemeanors.
An affidavit of probable cause filed in DeKalb Superior Court I by Garrett Police Officer Maynard DePew said Plowman is accused of being armed with a loaded firearm, driving past a parked 2019 silver Dodge Ram and attempting to kill a man — Damien Bell — by firing multiple shots at him.
DePew said the bullets missed Bell but struck and damaged the Dodge Ram as well as another vehicle, also a Dodge Ram.
DePew said he believes that Plowman, armed with a loaded firearm, drove past Bell and drew and pointed his loaded weapon at him. DePew alleges that Plowman circled the block for a second time and fired multiple shots at Bell, attempting to kill him.
At the time of the shooting, Bell was standing by one of the Dodge Rams. One round struck the hood of the vehicle in between the driver and passenger seats, causing damage to the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
The second and third shots struck the driver side bumper of the truck, damaging it in two places. The fourth shot struck the hood of another Dodge Ram, which was parked next to the vehicle, in the area where Bell was standing, according to the affidavit.
“I believe that Quanah knowingly and intentionally tried to kill Damien because the bullets fired from the gun in his possession struck both vehicles and Damien was standing nearby,” DePew wrote.
DePew said he interviewed Bell on May 20. Bell stated he witnessed Plowman point a firearm at him and then drive off in a small, dark-colored vehicle. Shortly after, Bell saw Plowman drive past his location for a second time and fire at least four bullets in his direction, DePew said in the affidavit.
DePew said Bell personally knows Plowman because they both are intimately involved with the same woman. Bell also described Plowman’s appearance and well as the vehicle he was driving, DePew added.
Bell also provided a video of Plowman’s vehicle driving past him in the first encounter and a vehicle matching that description was later located a block away from Plowman’s residence in a parking lot, DePew said in the affidavit. The vehicle was bearing an Indiana temporary registration, registered to Plowman, DePew added.
Lastly, DePew said, on May 20, Plowman called the woman and told her he was going to turn himself in to police following the shooting.
DeKalb Superior Court I Judge Adam Squiller found sufficient probable cause has been demonstrated by the affidavit to believe that Plowman has committed an offense and should be held to answer for such offense, according to court documents.
Police said within 45 minutes of the alleged incident, Plowman was taken into custody and placed in the custody of the DeKalb County Jail on the preliminary charges.
A police news release said actual charges will be determined by the DeKalb County Prosecutor's Office upon review of the case.
Squiller ordered that Plowman may be released only after being brought before the court for a determination of bond.
Garrett Police were assisted by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Noble County Sheriff's Department and the Avilla Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.