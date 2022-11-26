GARRETT — With a heart to help fellow students, fifth-grader Asher Gilliland offered a presentation to school board members Monday to create an after school club at J.E. Ober Elementary.
The Project 7 Bible Club (P7), a nationwide group, has some 368 clubs in the U.S. Students gather at public schools for student-led Bible studies, to encourage one another, and to make the school a better place, Asher told the board. Kindergarten teacher Sarah Martinez will serve as advisor.
If approved, each week, Gilliland would teach lessons on topics of friendship, being a positive influence and helping others, among others with a goal to make the school a better place by sharing the P7 core values of accountability, communication, empowerment, integrity, leadership, relationship, and helping the community. Plans are for his home church to help sponsor any supplies the club needs, he told the board. The board later approved the after school club by a unanimous vote.
A Key Club Christmas craft camp was also approved. The camp is for school-age children in kindergarten through grade 5 to be held Dec. 21-23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The cost is $20 per day or $50 for all three days with a capacity of 35 children per day. Morning and afternoon snacks will be provided. Attendees are to bring a sack lunch. A microwave will be available. Activities include coloring and craft times, play time, a service project and movie time.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver announced a special program on technology and social media is planned Thursday, Dec. 1 in the Performing Arts Center from 6-8 p.m. Dr. Michelle Drouin will speak on the subject, “Keeping Kids Safe from Digital Harm.” People can register at eventbrite.com/e/470071435317.
Donations and grant awards were also approved, including a $253,973 Indiana Department of Education Title 1 Grant and $24,990 McKinney Vento Grant. The DeKalb Community Foundation granted $3,830 for mental awareness, and $1,300 for a second grade field trip and for books for Holly Wright’s classroom. Extra-curricular donations from individuals and organizations were made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Japan field trip, Garrett Claus, shotgun club, and the real adult world class, totaling $1,690.
In personnel matters, the board approved the following moves: Daniel Brown from grounds 3 to GKB head of grounds; Amy Schenkel from cafeteria material handler to cafeteria server/register; and Brittany Everage from cafeteria server/register to material handler. The retirement of Peggy Sutton as head custodian effective Dec. 1 was also approved. Seth Montoya was approved as volunteer wrestling coach in the middle school.
Approved items include the listing of a property at 308 S. Guilford St. that was donated and renovated by the high school’s career development program students.
The board also approved:
• Posting of an adjunct teacher for the high school ag department;
• Second reading of the NEOLA board policies;
• A bid from Current Mechanical for a boiler project;
• Permission for a J.E. Ober instructor to attend the ASCD conference in Denver, Colorado;
• A Northeastern Center service agreement;
• Japanese exchange program fundraisers;
• Garrett Claus fundraiser; and
• Representatives to attend the National School Social Work Conference in Broomfield, Colorado.
