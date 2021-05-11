AUBURN — The Auburn post of the American Legion is looking for the oldest U.S. military veteran who lives in DeKalb County.
The post hopes to honor the oldest veteran during its Memorial Day ceremonies on May 31 at 11 a.m. on the courthouse square in downtown Auburn.
To nominate a person as the oldest veteran, people may call Legion officer Tom Emerick at (260) 927-7155.
The annual Memorial Day service will feature a flag history display by the Auburn Elks Lodge and remarks by Sen. Dennis Kruse and Auburn Mayor Mike Ley.
