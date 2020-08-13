WATERLOO — TrueCore on Thursday officially announced its plans to build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in DeKalb County, creating up to 75 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2023.
The project was revealed unofficially on July 14, when the Waterloo Town Council granted tax incentives for the company’s $28 million investment. However, Thursday’s new announcement triples the number of jobs expected.
Before its name was disclosed, constructiton of the TrueCore building began in April, immediately west of the Nucor Building Systems factory that shares its parent company. Both are owned by Nucor Corp., which also owns Nucor Fastener and Vulcraft, both in rural St. Joe.
Nucor acquired TrueCore, a South Carolina company that manufactures insulated metal panels, in December 2019.
Expanding its operations, TrueCore is constructing and equipping a 175,000-square-foot plant at 305 Industrial Parkway on the west edge of Waterloo. It will house two continuous production lines, each at more than 700 lineal feet. One will produce foamed-in-place urethane wall, ceiling and roof panels, and the second will make mineral wool panels that carry one-, two- and three-hour fire ratings.
TrueCore said it expects the building to be complete by December, with production at full capacity by May 2021.
“We have been really impressed by the town of Waterloo, the state of Indiana as well as contractor partners like Felderman Design-Build, who have all enabled us to fast-track the development of our second facility," said Dean Soll, co-founder of TrueCore. “We look forward to growing our team and our business here in Indiana."
“Waterloo Town Council granted TrueCore a tax abatement on real estate investments of $15.5 million and personal property investments of $12.9 million over a 10-year period," said Waterloo Town Manager Pam Howard. "We extend a huge welcome to TrueCore, and we are excited that they will be joining the Nucor campus bringing high-quality panels and good paying jobs for many years to come in northeast Indiana.”
“With the state's business-friendly environment, skilled workforce and strong manufacturing sector, Indiana offers companies like TrueCore the ideal location to grow its operations,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “We’re excited to welcome TrueCore to the Hoosier state as it establishes its first Midwest operation, increasing its manufacturing footprint and creating quality career opportunities in northeast Indiana.”
Formed in 2018, TrueCore produces insulated metal panels that are used as exterior walls, interior partitions and ceilings in the cold storage, food processing and general industrial construction markets. With thicknesses ranging from 2-8 inches and widths up to 44 inches, the company’s panels and facilities are designed to deliver consistent quality as well as reduced lead times, a news release said.
In 2019, a month after launching operations, TrueCore was acquired by Nucor Corporation, which has six operating facilities in Indiana.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered TrueCore up to $1 million in conditional tax credits and up to $85,000 in conditional training grants based on the company’s job creation plans. The IEDC also offered up to $165,000 in conditional tax credits from the Hoosier Business Investment tax credit program based on the company’s planned capital investment in Indiana. The tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired.
The town of Waterloo approved its property-tax phase-in incentives at the request of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership.
