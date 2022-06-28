WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Thursday approved 4% salary increases for classified staff, administrators and directors.
Exceptions to the 4% are: $3,000 annually for certified staff not in the collective bargaining unit; 14% for the routing specialist position; 9.65% for the payroll specialist; 6% for the director of facilities and maintenance; and 21.4% for the district head school nurse.
Recommending the increases, Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider said the district currently is in a two-year contract with its teachers.
“They have gotten very good raises the past couple of years. The one coming to them is $3,000 which averages for them 3.8% to 7.5% based on, of course, where their salary is,” Snider told the board.
Snider said he and the district’s director of human resources, Wendy Pettis, used the state’s classified survey, a management survey and area private industry data to recommend the 4% increase.
Snider said he and Pettis are hopeful they will result in improved recruitment and retention in a tough labor market with record low unemployment.
The board voted 4-1 to approve the raises, with board member Greg Lantz opposed.
“Looking at the current economic situation, where we’re going, there’s things going on around the world beyond our control, I understand, but what I’d like to do is — understand, I’m worried about looking towards the future, and making sure we can retain as many people as possible if something happens in the downturn. So what I would propose is ... we look at all the salaried staff — the exceptions we’ll keep. I’m OK with that. Salaried staff I’d propose a 2 1/2% increase but leave hourly at 4%,” Lantz said.
Lantz said he has been through downturns before, managing people and operations.
“It’s not fun going through a downturn,” he said.
“This, I think, will mitigate us having to maybe do layoffs of people and retain as many folks as possible in case a downturn comes. And then if nothing happens and everything is fine, then we look at that next year, we make it up next year.”
Lantz said he also is looking at the district’s generous benefits package that hourly employees do not have.
“I look at this as the responsible thing to do, because where I see this going, with all the additional folks, layers that we’ve added over the years because of pandemic or what have you, I can see us getting to a point where we may get to a point where we either have to lay off folks or we’re going to have to do a referendum in order to get enough funds to cover and maintain our current staff ... I’m just trying to do it as a hedge. And again, we’re still taking care of folks,” Lantz said.
Superintendent Steve Teders said his full weight of approval was behind Snider’s recommendation.
“I think every position — classified, director, deans, administrative — is deserving of what we can afford at this moment and I would strongly recommend that we do that, because every group ... has weathered a huge storm to make sure that our schools stayed open. Leadership is not easy. I know it’s very easy to look at administrative salaries and to say, ‘Wow, that’s a huge dollar amount,’ or ‘They’re getting a benefit package.’ I think they earn every penny of it. And I want to maintain the strongest administrative leadership team that I possibly can so that we continue to do our best for the students and the parents and the community that we serve. I think it would be a slap in the face to accept anything less. That’s just my two cents. I truly respect what you’re saying Greg,” Teders added.
“I just think this is the responsible thing to do moving forward, and then we reevaluate and we can make it up to them next year if it doesn’t come to fruition. But if it saves us from having to lay off folks or cut hours or what have you and cut services to our students, I think it’s the responsible management decision to make,” Lantz said.
The board went on to approve fringe benefits for administrators, directors and classified employees.
There are no changes in benefits for administrators.
Changes in fringe benefits for directors include the accumulation of 120 sick days maximum for consistency purposes and the increase of bereavement days from three to five.
Changes in fringe benefits for classified employees includes the revision of the top-of-the pay range for the expert paraprofessional position and the building secretary position; allowing paid absences after 30 days rather than 60; and an increase in bereavement days from three to five.
Snider said the changes to fringe benefits for classified employees are recommended to assist in the recruitment and retention efforts of the district.
Also Thursday night:
• The board approved a memorandum of understanding for the operation of the CHANGE Academy for two additional years through the 2023-24 school year. The CHANGE Academy is a county-wide program and collaboration, supporting an alternative to expulsion education program for students in grades 6-12. Due to the collaborative nature of the program, 12 seats are reserved for DeKalb Central students and six each for Garrett and DeKalb Eastern students, Superintendent Steve Teders said. DeKalb Central’s cost of the program represents $51,800, with $3,000 reimbursed for the use of online curriculum licenses, two administrative curriculum licenses and technical support.
• The board approved a memorandum of understanding between the school district and high school English teacher Kelsey McDonald to provide tuition support for the attainment of teaching credentials to allow her to teach dual credit speech. In a memo to the board, high school principal Marcus Wagner said the class is a senior English course and the school’s current partnership is with Purdue Fort Wayne. Wagner said McDonald has her master’s degree in secondary education and only needs 18 college credit hours in communication to receive appropriate credentials for the course. Purdue Fort Wayne will cover half of the tuition and fees. McDonald will incur about $3,000 to $5,000 out-of-pocket expenses, which the district would reimburse as she works on the courses. On completion of the courses, McDonald will be expected to complete three years teaching at the high school in order not to repay the district.
• The board approved a memorandum of understanding with Trine University for dual credit in two engineering courses offered at the high school.
• The board approved dates for meeting topics related to the 2023 budget. The board will review budget estimates and authorize advertising the budget at its Aug. 16 meeting, conduct a public hearing on the budget Sept. 20, and adopt the budget Oct. 13. The board will publish its capital projects plan on the Indiana Gateway system and district website on or before Sept. 10. With a lease in place from 2019, there will be no need for a bus replacement plan.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of: high school fine arts academic team coach Jessica Minnich; middle school paraprofessional Kristine Marsh; high school food service employee Denissa Geeting; J.R. Watson paraprofessional Brent Orr; J.R. Watson student leadership team sponsor Michele Wagner; high school student government sponsor Seth Wilcox; Country Meadow custodian Mike Davis; high school student government adviser Melissa Pfost; Waterloo paraprofessional Ruby Leonard; high school climate and culture carol Fike Baker; unified track coach Amanda Kelley; high school PLC leader Cynthia Baughman; middle school nurse Angie Middleton; high school head cross country and assistant track coach Josh Maple; boys assistant tennis coach Payton Rhodes Yarian; and technology department employee Damon Keller.
The board approved the appointments of: McKenney-Harrison teacher Chelsea McGill; Waterloo long-term substitute Kara Woods; McKenney-Harrison special education teacher Catherine Havens; middle school media center paraprofessional Heather Chitwood; middle school language arts teacher Tucker Reinoehl; middle school paraprofessional Melody Courtney; J.R. Watson third-grade teacher Courtney Adams; high school family and consumer science teacher Alisha Walter; high school Choice paraprofessional Daniel O’Brien; high school English teacher Nathan Baker; County Meadow secretary and treasurer Tabitha Cagle; high school unified spring club sponsor LeaKay Fields; high school second assistant boys soccer coach Tucker Reinoehl; high school head cross country coach Mark Beckmann; high school assistant cheer coach Emily Vance; high school fall and winter cheer coach Jessica Roby; and middle school nurse Courtney Cleverly.
