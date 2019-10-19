AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library was in construction mode when Elizabeth Edwards saw it for the first time Friday.
“That doesn’t matter to me. What matters to me is that my great-great-grandfather built it. His ideas are here,” Edwards said after a tour of the building.
“I’ve just been spine tingling, skin crawling, to get down here and see all this. It’s just exciting,” she said.
Edwards’ ancestor, Charles Eckhart, paid for building Auburn’s library in 1910 and 1911. It expanded in the 1990s.
An arson fire ruined the inside of the library on July 2, 2017, and it has been under renovation and remodeling ever since. As Edwards arrived Friday, the fire recovery process has been moving at a rapid pace.
A resident of Pella, Iowa, Edwards stopped in Auburn on her way home from a genealogy retreat in Alpena, Michigan.
“Lineage is great. You can get that on a page any day, but it’s what’s behind the lineage. … that’s what really gets me going,” Edwards said about her interest in family research and visiting her ancestors’ hometown. Library officials arranged her tour on only two days’ notice.
Charles Eckhart is Edwards’ great-great-grandfather on her mother’s side of her family.
“When he left home, he had $3 in his pocket. He stretched that $3 out. It kind of gives you an idea of how became so wealthy, because he learned how to manage his money so well,” Edwards learned in her research about Eckhart.
By coincidence, her paternal grandfather once owned a Duesenberg made by Auburn Automobile Co., founded by Charles Eckhart’s sons.
Edwards was planning to visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum later in her visit, to see the former headquarters of Auburn Automobile Co.
Then, she said, “I’m actually going to get the address of where grandpa lived … and knock on their door and say, ‘Hi. I justed wanted to see the house. Do you mind if I take a picture?’”
