Eckhart Public Library programming specialist Karen Muckenfuss stands beside a page from “It’s Christmas David” that is posted along the fence at Riley Park in Auburn. The library has partnered with Auburn Parks and Recreation to bring “Stories Afoot in the Parks, with children’s stories being posted in each of the participating parks all winter.

AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library has partnered with Auburn Parks and Recreation to bring “Stories Afoot in the Parks.”

Children’s stories will be posted in each of the participating parks all winter. The stories will rotate parks every two to three weeks.

Members of the public are invited to visit each park and read the stories as they are posted around the park fences.

Currently, only “It’s Christmas David” at Riley Park and “Tracks in the Snow” at Forrest Park have been posted. Stories at Willennar Park and DeSoto park will be posted in the coming week.

Participating parks, stories and rotations:

Rotation 1 — Forrest Park, “Tracks in the Snow;” Riley Park, “It’s Christmas David;” Willennar Park, “Soup Day;” DeSoto Park, “Stranger in the Woods.”

Rotation 2 — Forrest Park, “Stranger in the Woods;” Riley Park, “Tracks in the Snow;” Willennar Park, “Good Morning Snowplow;” DeSoto Park, “Soup Day.”

Rotation 3 — Forrest Park, “Soup Day;” Riley Park, “Stranger in the Woods;” Willennar Park, “Tracks in the Snow;” DeSoto Park, “Good Morning Snowplow.”

Rotation 4 — Forrest Park, “Good Morning Snowplow;” Riley Park, “Soup Day;” Willennar Park, “Stranger in the Woods;” DeSoto Park, “Tracks in the Snow.”

