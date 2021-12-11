AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library has partnered with Auburn Parks and Recreation to bring “Stories Afoot in the Parks.”
Children’s stories will be posted in each of the participating parks all winter. The stories will rotate parks every two to three weeks.
Members of the public are invited to visit each park and read the stories as they are posted around the park fences.
Currently, only “It’s Christmas David” at Riley Park and “Tracks in the Snow” at Forrest Park have been posted. Stories at Willennar Park and DeSoto park will be posted in the coming week.
Participating parks, stories and rotations:
Rotation 1 — Forrest Park, “Tracks in the Snow;” Riley Park, “It’s Christmas David;” Willennar Park, “Soup Day;” DeSoto Park, “Stranger in the Woods.”
Rotation 2 — Forrest Park, “Stranger in the Woods;” Riley Park, “Tracks in the Snow;” Willennar Park, “Good Morning Snowplow;” DeSoto Park, “Soup Day.”
Rotation 3 — Forrest Park, “Soup Day;” Riley Park, “Stranger in the Woods;” Willennar Park, “Tracks in the Snow;” DeSoto Park, “Good Morning Snowplow.”
Rotation 4 — Forrest Park, “Good Morning Snowplow;” Riley Park, “Soup Day;” Willennar Park, “Stranger in the Woods;” DeSoto Park, “Tracks in the Snow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.