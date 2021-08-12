AUBURN — The annual Garage Cruise on Aug. 29 will start up this year’s weeklong Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.
With “The Year of the Restoration Shop” as its theme, the Sunday tour will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., offering a behind-the-scenes look at six shops in and around Auburn.
The admission donation is $5 for one site or $10 for all six stops. Tickets may be purchased at the National Auto & Truck Museum at 1000 Gordon Buehrig Place, Auburn, or any of the Garage Tour stops for tickets. For more information call 925-9100.
Stops on the tour are:
• National Auto and Truck Museum Youth Education Center, inside the museum at 1000 Gordon Buehrig Place in Auburn. Visitors can watch the program’s young mechanics work on a variety of vintage cars.
• Auburn Cord Duesenberg Conservation Center, next to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum at 1600 Wayne St., Auburn. Guests will see classic cars being maintained by the museum’s volunteer pit crew and visit the “secret storage building” housing automotive treasures.
• Pokorny’s Restorations, 1702 S. Wayne St., Auburn. The shop’s current projects and several past restorations will be on display.
• Praxis City Garage, 220 W. Ensley Ave., Auburn. A tour of the facility will feature a collection of exotic automobiles and “super cars.”
• Interiors by Thomas, 1718 W. State Road 8, Auburn. The custom automotive interior shop will display its current projects and automotive memorabilia.
• John Fink’s shop at 1538 W. Auburn Drive, Auburn. Visitors will see Fink’s collector cars, the funny car driven by Alexis Dejoria on the NHRA drag-racing circuit and the racing team’s semi rigs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.