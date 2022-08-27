AUBURN — Members of the Northeastern Indiana Amateur Radio Association (NIARA) will unveil their new communication trailer during Labor Day festivities this week.
The 7-foot by 14-foot unit was purchased through a $30,000 grant that included costs for materials and labor to customize it for educational purposes, according to NIARA President John Chalmers.
The trailer will be set up on the south side of the Community Foundation of DeKalb County at 700 S. Main St., Auburn, from Friday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 4 and will be open for visitors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. People are invited to tour the trailer at no cost during the event to learn more about HAM radio communication.
NIARA members will be making contacts throughout the United States and internationally honoring the festival through shortwave radio using call sign K9A. Modes of operation will be voice, digital and Morse code during the event.
In the past, area HAM radio operators have promoted ACD events and activities from individual stations at their homes. HAMs — the name radio operators call themselves — began in 1908 using the initials of the original amateur wireless station operators of the Harvard Radio Club — Albert Hyman, Bob Almy and Poogie Murray.
The new trailer includes three stations for as many as six operators and loggers who can use different frequencies at the same time. Amenities include a solar roof panel to charge the battery-operated antenna, table and three chairs, white board cupboard doors that also serve as message center, storage, masks, emergency supplies, water jugs, coffee maker and a cooler.
“It’s for educational purposes so we can take it to schools. That’s the main thing, to show other people how amateur radio works,” said club member Dave Southern, “but we could also use it as an emergency communication center if there was ever a disaster.”
Locally, they use VHF mode and have conducted simulated tests with Homeland Security to ensure contacts, member Jeff DeLucenay said.
Plans are to take the trailer to a school or other organizations to promote interest and familiarity with the radios — and to show they are more than just “talking across the water,” he added.
Operators use digital communication in cases such as getting medications for a hospital to verify in writing its correct spelling. The process is also put into play if phone lines and cell towers are down, DeLucenay added.
He gives fellow member John Maag credit for writing up the grant request in making the trailer a reality. Plans are to try and extend the evening hours during the festival and try to make more contacts and bring people in to show them what’s going on with the event station K9A.
While at the site during the festival, the club also has a license to operate from Aug. 28 through Sept. 9. People can go to w9ou.org for more information.
The NIARA’s nearly 100 members are from northeastern Indiana and southwestern Ohio and meet the first Saturday of the month at Joanna’s in Auburn from 8-9 a.m.
Two club members from Allen County recently stopped by Southern’s home north of Auburn to see the trailer’s features.
“There’s nothing similar. They are trailblazers, a very active club with community,” said Ken Rogner of New Haven of the communication trailer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.