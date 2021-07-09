INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, said Hoosiers should be aware of several new state laws that took effect July 1, including the new state budget and those supporting law enforcement, improving mental health access and helping adoptive families.
"Many Hoosiers struggle with some form of mental illness, and policymakers continue to implement policies to support access to mental health services and resources," Smaltz said. "This support will make our state stronger overall, from curbing addiction to preventing crime."
Smaltz highlighted several new and notable laws:
• Indiana's next two-year, $37 billion state budget, reduces taxpayer-funded debt by over $1 billion, and provides opportunities for future tax cuts and reforms, Smaltz said. House Enrolled Act 1001 funds critical government services and proven programs while making historic investments in K-12 education, broadband and economic development, he added.
• Indiana directed $70 million in the state budget to improve law enforcement training facilities and programs. Departments can apply for grants to purchase body-worn cameras. Smaltz co-authored House Enrolled Act 1006, which received bipartisan support and total backing from law enforcement, to give police more tools to vet candidates and hire the best officers.
• With Senate Enrolled Act 82, more licensed professionals can diagnose mental health disorders to help Hoosiers obtain quicker access to treatment. Clinical social workers, marriage and family therapists, mental health counselors, clinical addiction counselors or physicians assistants can diagnose and refer an individual to start mental health treatment. Visit bewellindiana.com for available resources.
• Adoptions can take longer in certain counties that face increased workloads, delaying children from joining their new loving homes, Smaltz said. With House Enrolled Act 1448, Hoosier families can file petitions to adopt in counties outside of where they live in order to speed up the process. Visit in.gov/dcs to learn more about Hoosier children waiting to be adopted.
Visit iga.in.gov for more information on these and other new laws.
