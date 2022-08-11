WATERLOO — As it looks to attract new businesses to its central business district, the town of Waterloo and its town board are working to update its business regulations.
The issue of approving a new set of business regulations was at the top of Tuesday night’s Waterloo Common Council agenda and was subsequently tabled to take a second look at it.
The Common Council tabled the issue for additional discussion after two business owners voiced concern during the public hearing.
Town Manager Pam Howard said the one business owner’s concern was about property rights. Howard said the business owner felt they should be able to do what they wanted with their property.
Downtown Waterloo is currently zoned Central Business District.
The issue first came to light in 2021 when the town took a complaint about a downtown business. The business at 260 N. Wayne St. was found to be in violation of the town’s zoning ordinance because it was being used solely for storage. The building on its first floor and basement area was filled floor to ceiling with materials.
The town has since been working with the property owner.
The proposed business permit requires business owners in the Central Business District to have stated hours of operation. Each business must also be inspected by the town’s zoning administrator.
The issue will be addressed again during the Sept. 13 council meeting.
During the meeting, the board approved entering into an agreement to be part of the Poka-Bache Connector Trail Coalition. The coalition will be made up of governmental representatives from the cities, towns and county governmental entities. The coalition will work together to complete the 81 mile trail from Ouabache State Park in Bluffton to Pokagon State Park in Steuben County.
Several other items on the agenda were tabled for further information and discussion, including the painting of the town’s water tower and a request by Town Marshal Jay Oberholtzer for new radios for his department.
The issue to purchase new radios for his department was first brought to the board at its June 14 meeting.
Oberholtzer presented a quote for 18 handheld units and six in-car radios at a cost of $106,917.30. The Waterloo Town Marshal’s Office currently has seven full-time officers and seven reserve officers with the authorization to have up to 10 reserves.
The department’s current radios are seven to eight years old and can’t be repaired because of outdated equipment.
He told the board during the June meeting that he only submitted one quote because of the quality of the Motorola radios the department currently uses.
“You pay a lot more for the Motorolas but they hold up,” he said during the June meeting. “The one I have has never been in for repair. It has held up like a rock.”
