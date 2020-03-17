DeKalb County organizations and businesses have announced numerous changes in their operations due to the coronavirus pandemic:
Auburn closing city buildings
AUBURN — Due to COVID-19 and safety concerns, city of Auburn officials have decided to take precautionary measures to reduce exposure for employees and community members, a news release said.
All city of Auburn buildings are closed to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17 until further notice.
Payments may be made using the city’s drop box at 210 W. 9th St., using a credit card by phone or online through the city’s website, ci.auburn.in.us.
All offices will continue conducting business while minimizing contact with the public.
For now, all public meetings will continue as planned.
People may call with any questions/concerns to the: utility office, 925-0365; clerk-treasurer, 925-6450; mayor’s office, 925-5430; or human resource office, 925-8227.
Garrett Public Library closes
GARRETT — The Garrett Public Library has ceased normal operational activities due to the spread of COVID-19.
Patrons with items checked out have had their due dates extended, according to library officials, and all late fees during this time will be forgiven.
The library’s south entrance will be open on scheduled eLearning days from noon until 6 p.m. to give internet access to students who need it. ELearning days are March 18, 19, 31, April 1, 2, 7 and 8.
Heimach Center closes
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council on Aging/Heimach Center is temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 virus and the declared national emergency.
Questions and concerns may be sent by email or phone at 925-3311, the staff will do everything in its power to assist or direct issues to the appropriate source.
“We know that together we will get through this crisis and gain new strength, learn new skills and develop a renewed dependency on working together caring and sharing as a united family,” said Meg Zenk, executive director.
Farm Wagon still coming
AUBURN — Monday morning’s Farm Wagon visit from Community Harvest in Fort Wayne is still scheduled for its normal delivery at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
The center is closed, but participants should park at the center and, at about 10 a.m., the available product will be bagged for pickup on tables at the rear of the xenter. Each participant must, as usual, provide the required family information.
Anyone with questions may call 925-3311.
DART runs on limited basis
AUBURN — DART (DeKalb Area Rural Transit) continues to operate during normal business hours and is limiting types of service to:
• pre-scheduled doctor appointments;
• dialysis;
• employment;
• grocery shopping; and
• medication.
People who believe they are sick or have a fever are encouraged to use another mode of service to ensure that riders and drivers remain protected during this time.
DART will follow any instructions from federal, state or county government and its health department. Directives are subject to change on a day-by-day basis.
Power of Purse postponed
AUBURN — The United Way of DeKalb County’s annual Power of the Purse event scheduled next month has been postponed, according to a press release Tuesday morning.
“In a continued effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, United Way of DeKalb County is following the state’s recommended safety protocol and has postponed their annual Power of the Purse event that was scheduled for April 17. United Way intends to reschedule their event for the fall and will have more information in the coming weeks,” the release said.
Those who planned to donate purses or additional door prize items can contact the office to set up a time for drop off. All items will be held for the rescheduled fall event.
People can contact Dawn Mason at the United Way office at 927-0995 or dawn@unitedwaydekalb.org for more information.
Rotary Dessert Duel canceled
AUBURN — The Rotary Dessert duel, scheduled for Thursday, April 2, at the Kruse Plaza, 5634 C.R. 11A, has been canceled. Organizers said the event possibly will be rescheduled at a later date.
Foundation cancels meeting
AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County has canceled its 23rd annual meeting, which was scheduled to take place March 27 at the JAM Center in Garrett.
In addition, the foundation announced it is limiting any meeting held in its community rooms to 10 people or less. The foundation said it will be reaching out to anyone who has a meeting booked at the foundation in the next month to make arrangements. The foundation also is asking those who have a meeting there to attend only if they are feeling well, have not been exposed to anyone ill, or have not traveled in the last 30 days. Cleaning products are available to use before and after meetings.
Anyone with questions or concerns should email the foundation at info@cfdekalb.org.
Penguin Point restaurant offers carry-out service
AUBURN — Penguin Point Restaurants said Tuesday that all of its restaurants will offer curbside pickup for all call-in, carry-out orders.
Operating hours will remain unchanged. Front lobbies will remain open for customers on foot to order and pick up carry-out items. All drive-through windows will remain open for business as usual.
The restaurant chain announced the policies in response to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order to end in-store dining.
Penguin Point operates a restaurant on West 7th Street in Auburn.
Tornado drill canceled
The National Weather Service Indiana offices in conjunction with Indiana Department of Homeland Security have decided to cancel today’s planned test tornado drill.
The organizations said the decision is due to numerous reasons related to the COVID-19 virus and sheltering actions being taken by the public. They said they do not want to add an extra layer of anxiety to the ongoing situation.
“While we feel it is important to test our communications and safety action plans, we feel it more prudent right now to focus on the active societal response to the virus,” the organizations said. “There are no plans for a makeup date at this time.”
