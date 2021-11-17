AUBURN — An Auburn man was sentenced to a total of 11 years behind bars Tuesday in two separate cases involving sex crimes against children.
Clint Hess Jr., 31, of the 1100 block of Alyson Avenue, pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony, in one case and an amended charge of child molesting, a Class C felony in another case. The child molesting charge originally was filed as a more serious Class B felony but was amended as part of a plea agreement.
During a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court I, Judge Adam Squiller sentenced Hess to eight years in prison, all suspended except six years, for sexual misconduct, and five years in prison, all to serve, for child molesting. The sentences will be served consecutively. He also was placed on probation for two years.
In the case involving the sexual misconduct charge, Hess was accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old when he was age 30. The offense occurred in Auburn between Sept. 21, 2020 and Oct. 6, 2020, according to a police affidavit of probable cause.
In the child molesting case, Hess touched an 8-year-old child when he was 19. The offense took place Between Jan. 1 2009 and Dec. 23, 2009, according to a police affidavit.
As part of the plea agreement, a charge of child molesting, a Level 1 felony, in the case involving sexual misconduct was dismissed.
