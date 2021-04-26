GARRETT — Roads in the Holiday Lakes subdivision south of Garrett are in line to be paved later this year.
DeKalb County Commissioners accepted bids Monday from two contractors for paving 1.3 miles of roads in Holiday Lakes.
Brooks Construction submitted the low bid of $122,393. API placed a bid of $125,423. County officials will review the bids and award a contract Monday, May 3.
The project will repave Westlake Drive, Skyline Drive, Cottonwood Drive, Thornwood Drive and Pine Tree Road, said county highway superintendent Ben Parker. He believes they may not have been repaved in some 50 years.
Also Monday, Commissioners President Bill Hartman said repairs to the Spencerville Covered Bridge should be complete by May 15.
The project originally had an estimated completion date of April 1. The deadline was extended when the project found a need for additional repairs, including a new east wing wall, extra lumber, replacing guardrails on the east approach and asphalt work at both ends.
The bridge has been closed since October 2018, when a routine inspection discovered rotting support timbers under part of the bridge.
Commissioners sold an unused piece of the county farm property northwest of Auburn Monday.
The neighboring Rynearson family placed the only bid on 11.7 acres at the northwest corner of the county farm. The family had requested to purchase the property, which has no highway access. The Rynearsons paid the appraised value of $61,500.
